Drop By This Outlet Of Dr. Bubbles In Madhapur!

Dr. Bubbles has opened up its outlet in Madhapur. This is their 4th outlet in Hyderabad and 49th in India. They are known for their Bubble Tea and the Boba variant which is the original Bubble Tea from Taiwan. The Nutella Bomb is perfect for people who love Nutella. It is also topped with the thick Nutella Syrup. The other variant for chocolate lovers is the Oreo Thick Premium Shake that is topped with the delicious Oreo Cookie. The Falooda Thick Shake just feels like having Falooda minus the Falooda Sev! The Bubble Lassi has quite a few interesting variants and I chose the green apple. The bubbles literally burst they are so soft. The Potato Waffle is a pretty interesting variant where the waffle is actually stuffed with potato. This Barbeque variant is sprinkled with Barbeque sauce that makes this savory totally worth it! The Raspberry Bubble Coffee is also pretty unique. Bubble tea has always been popular but to try out the exact thing with Bubble coffee definitely needs creativity! The Bubble Waffle is the most filling dish that you can have here! The Belgian Chocolate variant has chocolate waffle filled with Belgian chocolate ice-cream. Chocolate sauce is then drizzled in ample quantity to finish off the dish. I finished off with the Cheese Oregano Potato Waffle which gave you the feeling of having a pizza bite.