Great Pizzeria In Town, Check Out Now!

Cafes

Zozoz Pizzeria

Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad
4.5
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

8-2-293/82-A/873-A, Road 45, CBI Colony, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Zozoz is a great pizzeria in town with a serene and amazingly nature-friendly ambience. The exclusive outdoor seating surrounded by lush greeneries gives you a perfect vibe of serenity. They have a unique customisable menu, where you choose your Pizza Base, Pizza Size, Toppings, etc. and pay for what you eat 🤑. Also, they have some amazing "Side" dishes like - Fries, Chicken Wings, Wedges, Garlic bread, Beverages and Desserts which gives you wings to fly for no reason.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids.

