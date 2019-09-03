Great Pizzeria In Town, Check Out Now!

Zozoz is a great pizzeria in town with a serene and amazingly nature-friendly ambience. The exclusive outdoor seating surrounded by lush greeneries gives you a perfect vibe of serenity. They have a unique customisable menu, where you choose your Pizza Base, Pizza Size, Toppings, etc. and pay for what you eat 🤑. Also, they have some amazing "Side" dishes like - Fries, Chicken Wings, Wedges, Garlic bread, Beverages and Desserts which gives you wings to fly for no reason.
