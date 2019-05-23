Frozen Bottle: A Place To Satiate All Your Sweet Cravings

img-gallery-featured
Juice & Milkshake Shops

Frozen Bottle

Himayath Nagar, Hyderabad
4.5
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Vishwa Bhawan, 3-6-563, Himayath Nagar, Hyderabad

image-map-default

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

The Frozen Bottle; located in Himayath Nagar. It is a place basically for beverages, desserts and they are delicious with just the perfect amount of sweetness We ordered Choco Ferrero Rocher signature stone jar which has around 2.5 scoops of ice cream with few toppings was spectacular a must try for anyone wanting to indulge in some really good quality shake or ice cream.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids

