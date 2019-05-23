The Frozen Bottle; located in Himayath Nagar. It is a place basically for beverages, desserts and they are delicious with just the perfect amount of sweetness We ordered Choco Ferrero Rocher signature stone jar which has around 2.5 scoops of ice cream with few toppings was spectacular a must try for anyone wanting to indulge in some really good quality shake or ice cream.
Frozen Bottle: A Place To Satiate All Your Sweet Cravings
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
Under ₹500
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids
Also On Frozen Bottle
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Comments (0)