Bookmark This Cute Little Newbie For Some Amazing Coffee & Food

Cafes

Ironhill Cafe

Hi Tech City, Hyderabad
4.4
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

1-120/11/2/NR, Behind Pride Honda, Huda Techno Enclave Road, Hitech City, Hyderabad

What Makes It Awesome?

We were at this cafe called the Iron hill cafe, which serves some lip-smacking food and totally amazing coffee. The spacious outdoor seating makes it a perfect place to sip your coffee and spend peaceful time with your loved ones on a good weather day. Yay, you just got another dating place. We tried their pancakes and waffles and were completely blown away by the taste. Don't miss their coffees which they prepare with varied methods to give the rich taste. Also, they serve Kopi Luwak. A perfect pocket-friendly place to spend some quality time.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Bae

