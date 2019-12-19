Bookmark This Cute Little Newbie For Some Amazing Coffee & Food

We were at this cafe called the Iron hill cafe, which serves some lip-smacking food and totally amazing coffee. The spacious outdoor seating makes it a perfect place to sip your coffee and spend peaceful time with your loved ones on a good weather day. Yay, you just got another dating place. We tried their pancakes and waffles and were completely blown away by the taste. Don't miss their coffees which they prepare with varied methods to give the rich taste. Also, they serve Kopi Luwak. A perfect pocket-friendly place to spend some quality time.