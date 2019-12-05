It's that time of the year again when you're confused over which new party to go to. Don't worry, like always, we got you covered. Start the new decade with these lit events in Hyderabad, and party hard (responsibly). That’s right, if you’re going to be party hopping, check out DriveU which is making life easier with on-demand chauffeur services, and forget about the traffic and parking hassles.
Let The Countdown Begin With The Best New Year Parties In Hyderabad
NYE Bash 2020
Fireworks, sky lanterns, selfie stands, and a lot of good food, music — that's what this party is all about. Hosted by SK creations, Spinnin Vibez, a DJ duo will play sick beats, and you can munch beer/starters starting at INR 79 only. Sounds lit? Head over to Countryside Resorts. We'll update you with the details about the entry soon.
Mad On 2020
Planning to attend a New Year party with bae? Mad On 2020 happening at BSporty grounds has a separate VIP & Couples table where you can sip on sinful drinks and have a memorable start to the New Year. With a line-up of three DJ's, a Mumbai based band called Rupsha Tunes Team, and your usual suspects like fireworks, lanterns, etc, this NYE party has a lot of fun stuff planned for you folks.
Biggest NYE 2020
Guys, Zaeden is coming to the city with his groovy music, and we're pumped! Hosted by TOT Nightclub, you know it's going to be a blast for sure as he is tagging along with Zephyrtone, Gaurav Lalchandani. Of course, you'll have the usual TOT vibe and F&B adding to the scene, so what are you waiting for?
New Year's Eve 2019 At Prism
People of Gachibowli, Prism Club is bringing an interesting artist line up from across the country along with lip-smacking food and drinks to make your New Year awesome. Hosted by one of the best nightclubs in the city, you know you can't miss out on this one. Entry for two people will set you back INR 1,200 which isn't a bad deal considering all the amazing things they planned.
Spoil New Year Bash 2020
This NYE party will literally "Spoil" you. Spoil is a lounge-cum-night club that has gained popularity for its New Year parties, and this year too they have something exciting planned for you lot. International DJs, dance performances, and jazzy bartenders doing their thing, you will have to shell out INR 1,100 for two people and kickstart the new decade.
While we've got you covered for all the lit parties to check out in the city, check out DriveU and hire a chauffeur to have a hassle free NYE!
