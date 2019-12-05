Let The Countdown Begin With The Best New Year Parties In Hyderabad

People of Gachibowli, Prism Club is bringing an interesting artist line up from across the country along with lip-smacking food and drinks to make your New Year awesome. Hosted by one of the best nightclubs in the city, you know you can't miss out on this one. While you are busy getting prepped up for the day, you can book a verified chauffeur on the DriveU app and get dropped off at Prism at your convenience. It is also the first choice of the party-goers for after-party drops, where the chauffeurs drive you home safe.Entry for two people will set you back INR 1,200 which isn't a bad deal considering all the amazing things they planned.

