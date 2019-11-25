Struggling to find the right New Year gift for your bae? Well, we think we know what she might like. From books to home decor pieces, here's our gifting guide that will sort your troubles under INR 500.
You Can't Go Wrong With These New Year Gifts For Her Under INR 500
Adventures Of Tintin
If you know your friend is into reading, take her on a feels trip with this nostalgic comic book. Head to MR Book Centre In Begumpet and get your hands on Tintin for INR 200. Yup, you heard that right. There are a lot of editions to the comic, you can pick the one you like, and get it gift-ready.
Terracotta Earrings
Thinking of a gift you can't go wrong with? Jewellery, such a no-brainer! The Conscious Store in Banjara Hills houses dainty terracotta jewellery to please the Bohemian soul. Their earrings start at INR 150 which is a great deal considering they are hand made. So go, gift your pal something pretty.
Quirky Notebooks
When you know your friend has a thing of whacky stationery, the best bet for you would be to go Ximi Vogue and pick out notebooks that come in a variety of shapes and sizes starting at INR 250. From colourful to planners to kitschy dairies, pair it up with funky pens and make it a set.
Indoor Plants
With indoor plants being the new rage in the world of home decor, Hyderguda Nursery houses a selection of plants, from grafted cacti to lucky bamboo, and flowering plants starting at INR 120. If you noticed that their balcony garden lacks a touch of rose, you can get those in multiple colours for INR 200 each.
Black Metal Sling Bag
Greetings from Charminar! If your SOS is big on collecting bags, black metal sling bags that are Laad Bazaar's unique and quirky secret. Priced at INR 450, they come with ornate carvings done on it and are big enough to fit in the basic things. You can obviously bargain your way and get it for much less.
Tote Bags
If you don't have time to get to the above-mentioned stores, you can quickly get on the LBB APP to look for chic bags that are easy to maintain. Quirky and big enough to carry the entire world in it, these tote bags start at INR 410 and are sturdy. There are a lot of options to chose from, so get what best describes the person you're gifting.
Rhodium Plated Necklace
A good neckpiece can make or break an outfit and you're going to be a star if you manage to gift her the right necklace. As always, we're going to help you in doing just that. Head to the LBB APP and get a dainty rhodium-plated necklace for your bae. For INR 370, they're a steal, and while you're at it, you can check out other budget jewellery options.
