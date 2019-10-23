Mocktails at it's best. Introducing few mouth-watering Mocktails by Mirchis. Do visit them for amazing Mocktails Framed: * Dark Mojito * Cranberry Mojito * Virgin Mojito * Strawberry Mojito * Green Apple Mojito
Drop By Mirchis For Their Newly Introduced Yum Mocktails!
Fine Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 1100
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
Little more brush-up on the mocktails is needed
How Much Did It Cost?
Under ₹500
Best To Go With?
Big Group, Family.
