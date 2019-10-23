Drop By Mirchis For Their Newly Introduced Yum Mocktails!

Fine Dining

Mirchis

Hi Tech City, Hyderabad
3.7
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Bullet King, 1st & 2nd Floor, Opp. Cyber Gateway, Hi Tech City, Hyderabad

What Makes It Awesome?

Mocktails at it's best. Introducing few mouth-watering Mocktails by Mirchis. Do visit them for amazing Mocktails Framed: * Dark Mojito * Cranberry Mojito * Virgin Mojito * Strawberry Mojito * Green Apple Mojito

What Could Be Better?

Little more brush-up on the mocktails is needed

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Big Group, Family.

