Dry Fruits, Ice-Creams & Lots Of Love Is What They Serve At Nice Juice Centre

Juice & Milkshake Shops

Nice Juice Centre

Toli Chowki, Hyderabad
Near Kashish Showroom, Yousuf Tekri Colony, Toli Chowki, Hyderabad

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

When you crave for something thick, loaded with a mixture of dry fruits, ice cream and malai, fresh fruit almonds, and lots of love, make sure you head to Nice juice centre at Secunderabad and place an order for malai mango, it’s a must try thing and trust me you won't regret it.

What Could Be Better?

Ambiance neatness

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids

