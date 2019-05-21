Dry Fruits, Ice-Creams & Lots Of Love Is What They Serve At Nice Juice Centre

When you crave for something thick, loaded with a mixture of dry fruits, ice cream and malai, fresh fruit almonds, and lots of love, make sure you head to Nice juice centre at Secunderabad and place an order for malai mango, it’s a must try thing and trust me you won't regret it.
Nice Juice Centre
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Price for two: ₹ 300
- Delivery Available
Ambiance neatness
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids
