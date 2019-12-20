Have You Checked Out This Iconic Cafe's New Outlet In Banjara Hills?

We're fans of Niloufer Cafe and when we heard it's come up with a new cafe in Banjara Hills, we had to check it out. Niloufer calls this one its premium lounge and when you step in, you'll find the ground floor with minimal seating. This is for those of you who just want to pick their iconic Osmania Biscuits or other treats. We were rushed to their premium lounge on the first floor which is designed to resemble one of those olden days' lounges. It has WiFi and comfortable seating — you can work out of here if you'd like. There's wall art and the decor accents include vintage lampshades and errr..fake plants. One look at the menu and we're slightly disappointed. Except for chai, we couldn't anything authentic. They've got pasta, pizza, and other continental bites that'll surely not sit well with our chai. However, we asked for samosa, Ginger Chai, and Niloufer Special Chai. The samosa has paneer bhurji for stuffing and it's served with ketchup and chili mayo — this wasn't fun. We were glad our chai came with Osmania biscuits (that crumbled right away) and cashew biscuits. Sure the chai was great, but would we go back here? Nope! We'd rather travel all the way to the OG Niloufer Cafe.