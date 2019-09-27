This Label Can Customise Any Outfit Within 24 Hours & We're Crushing On Their Designs

Studio Nimitha Bajjuri comes as a refreshing surprise with offbeat colours like purples and greys. Founded by Nimitha — an IT graduate-turned-fashion designer, this label makes affordable fashion. Whether you are someone who loves to go all out and about with bling or prefer understated florals, you are sure to find something appealing. We mean, the label is that versatile and Nimitha designs chic clothing with an emphasis on contemporary casuals. Flowing silhouettes, maxi dresses, and Indo-western tops from this label, for sure, deserve space in your wardrobe.

Got a thing for coordinate sets? We are loving how this label has beautiful co-ords with capes, that are just about right for the festive season. The price range across the collections begin at INR 1,200 and can go upto INR 22,000, based on what you're picking. Soon, Nimitha intends to launch casuals and menswear too. Twinning with bae is on the cards then. But the best part is that the label can customise absolutely any outfit under 24 hours. Which is super important during the festive and shaadi season.