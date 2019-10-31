One Stop destination For Some Nice & Creative Ice Cream Options!

We have always heard people say, no matter how full you are there's always room for dessert. And personally, we have always lived by this, especially when the dessert turns out to be a scoop of good ol' ice cream! We had visited the Stikstof ice cream outlet in Madhapur, Hyderabad. The ambiance is really cool, though it does with a little more lighting. The ice creams here are prepared using liquid nitrogen, and watching it in action makes up for a good experience. There we had tried two of their ice creams: 1. Nana Banana 2. Chocolate Camp Fire Nana Banana was a combination of fresh banana, dulce de leche and banana ice cream and it was topped with a biscuit crumble. The amount of banana pieces was pretty high and was overpowering the texture of the ice cream. Had there been more ice cream, it would've turned out to be way better. Though we couldn't figure out what flavor the crumble was, it complimented the soft texture of the bananas and ice cream. Chocolate Camp Fire was a silky and rich dark chocolate ice cream, and our favorite of the two. It had a couple of pieces of tiny roasted marshmallows and chocolate syrup. The texture of this one was perfect and smooth, and the taste of the dark chocolate came out pretty well. The richness of the ice cream really sealed the deal on this one.