Satiate All Your Sweet Cravings At This Cute Little Cafe, Guilt Trip!

I came to know about this outlet through the over-hyped stories on Instagram. Guilt Trip is located at Film Nagar. On our entry side, we can notice a huge spread of pastries and cakes. The ground floor is only for take away purpose. The first floor is for dine-in. We can see huge space and the place itself is Clam and its like we can have some privacy from tablet to table. We ordered, Cheesy spinach corn:- It was served with brown bread, full of cheese and corn and little cabbage slice. The bread was light and soft and was toasted a little. The sandwich was served in 4 portions with few fries and onion sauce. Guilt trip special pasta (veg) I went with their special pasta. It was just perfect. I loved it. The quantity served was very little, but it was worth the cost. service 5* Quality 5* Quantity worth 4* Value for money 4.5*