North Indian Dishes At Its Best At This Newbie In Gachibowli

Beyond Flavours is a New place in Town located at Gachibowli. A very beautiful Restaurant with Great interiors & Lighting. I had low expectations for this place but turned out to be Amazing. So this is Thai Paneer Tikka what we had from Appetizer, Absolutely Delicious. The Paneer was Soft and The Marination of Thai Flavour spices was incredible! Slightly Spicy. They served with tri-colour Chutneys, it was good as well. The presentation was Mind Blowing, the moment when this Arrived I just Wanted to Grab this plate and Start Eating. I started Liking Paneer a Lot these days. A Recommended dish to everyone at this Place! Location: Beyond Flavours, Gachibowli. Ratings: 🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟 / 🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟