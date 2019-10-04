Have You Tried Non Veg Platter With Kebabs At Aazebo Yet?

Aazebo is a royal Arabian restaurant, which brings authenticity to the table for all Mandi lovers. It is also one of the few places, that serves the best Mandi in Hyderabad. After a triumphant run in Madhapur, Aazebo has come up with a new outlet in Tolichowki. Apart from the regular fine dining, Aazebo follows the middle eastern theme in its decor too with small stools and the Arab custom of sitting comfortably on the floor carpet and eating from the same large platter. Inframe: Non-Veg Platter: It consists of Seekh Kebab, Grilled Chicken and Fish, Prawns Fry and BBQ Chicken. All the items in the platter were so freaking delicious, but the Seekh Kebab and Grilled Fish need a special mention 😍😍😍