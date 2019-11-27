Don't Miss Out On This Fancy & Pocket Friendly Cafe In Gachibowli!

Ants Cafe: A beautiful cafe decorated with lights all over. I came across this Cafe name from a social influencer. Upon checking up their stories in Instagram I switched into online apps to check their menu and ambience. And trust me, they have got the simple and best menu with affordable price. Try to visit this cafe at night time. If you visit this cafe in the evening, people can see a few peacocks, as this cafe is located beside tourism organisations, where there is much jungle. To have a pleasant, calm and quality spend time, do check this cafe. I visited his cafe during nights for my friend birthday party. All the cafe was sparkling with lights all over. Cafe has got like 3 seating arrangements, outdoor, indoor and yes a private area for parties and family dining. Let's talk about food:- They have got very few options for vegetarians. Appetizers:- * Pepper Corn Roll:- These are served in 6 pieces, which were made into two pieces each so 12 pieces were served with salad and sauce. This was the best corn roll I ever had, this was stuffed with cheese and corn, then deep-fried in oil. The taste was crispy at the outer layer and cheesy inside. * Hariyali Paneer Tikka:- 8 Paneer cubes served with mint chutney along with the salad. The marinade is prepared with mint, herbs and other ingredients. The aroma of herbs gives us tasty feels. * French Fries:- As they were few options for vegetarians, we went with our all-time favourite Fries. These are plain french fries served with ketchup. Main course:- Butternaan with dal and jeera rice. There were only 2 main slides for vegetarians, obviously one is with Panera. we were not interested in paneer curry, so went with dal fry as it goes tastier with jeera rice. Mains, * Dal fry:- served in good portion, it had smoky and authentic flavour. * Jeera rice:- quantity was good enough at affordable price. Suggestions:- it would go great if management adds more items for vegetarians. Quality:- 5* Quantity:- 5* Value for money:- 4.5*