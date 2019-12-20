From Yum Biryani To Desserts, This Outlet In Gachibowli Is What You Need!

'Biryani' the popular dish in Hyderabad, and yeah the most known dish throughout India. Biryani's & more is one such place, where widespread of biryanis are available. It has few outlets in Hyderabad, I visited the Gachibowli outlet. It is located near Biodiversity, besides Care hospital, Gachibowli. This place is easily accessible, as it on the main road. It is on the ground floor of the building. Particular I wanted to this place, to taste some Biryani's, I have been here for dinner with a group of friends. As soon I went in, I was greeted by the friendly staff, and an incredible aroma of biryani's from other diner's. After being settled down, we ordered few Mocktails. Mango lassi (as this is the season of mango), Ginger lemon, Ginger cola, Lemon soda, Sparkling blue. Each of the Mocktails looked picturesque. Mango lassi and lemon soda were best out of all. Rest other Mocktails were good. To start with dinner, we had soups, * Lemon coriander: this is a clear soup, along with some broccoli, carrot. Veggies gave us a delicious taste and it's a healthy soup to start with. * Chicken manchow soup: fried noodles were added on top of chicken soup. Appetizers: We had ordered Crispy veg, Corn 65, Apolo fish, Tender chicken, Bangla kodi, Chilli prawns * Crispy veg: all vegetable (onions, potato, carrot) were deep-fried. It tasted average. Could have been better. * Corn 65: corn kernels were mixed with floor and some ingredients. Corn kernels are rolled into balls and then deep-fried, served with mayo. * Tender chicken & prawns are must-try here. Main course: Avakya chicken biryani, Afghani Biryani's, Veg noodles * Veg noodles: vegetable in it makes the noodle to give crunchy texture & sauces gives us a distinctive flavour. Noodles were soft, somehow I liked the noodles here. * Afghani chicken biryani: it is one exclusive Biryani here as on top of biryani' they serve omelette. We ordered some Indian bread, with tomato Cashew, and Chicken curry. Tomato curry with Cashew was best one I had, so in Hyderabad. One cannot end dinner without desserts. We ordered Junnu, Jamun, Kurbani ka meeta. I liked the Jamun here, it was soft and tasted yummy. I had a bad experience with Junnu.