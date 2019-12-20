Nothing Beats The Natural Flavours At This Ice Cream Outlet!

Cream Stone

Gachibowli, Hyderabad
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Satyanarayana Arcade, Plot 138 & 139, Vinayak Nagar, Gachibowli, Hyderabad

Unbeatable Natural Flavour IceCreams! Cream Stone always comes up with interesting and delicious flavours to keep its customers excited throughout the year! They've recently launched some of the few creative and innovative Natural Flavour Ice Creams, like: 🍧 Fresh Orange 🍧 Black Currant 🍧 Musk Melon 🍧 Fresh Strawberry 🍧 Belgium Dark Chocolate 🍧 White Chocolate 🍧 Brownie Delight 🍧 Kaala Jamun 🍧 DryFruit Delight 🍧 Choco Fudge Trust me, almost all of them were exceptional in taste and we ended up to ordering more and more 🤤 Do try them at your nearest @creamstone outlet. Thanks us later! 😘

Under ₹500

Big Group, Bae, Kids, Family

