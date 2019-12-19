Infinity Pool To Regal Dining Rooms: This Is Where You Should Stay When In Vijayawada

Making plans to visit Vijayawada? Crash, in style, at Novotel Varun and you are in for a great time. This is easily one of the best Novotel (or Accor) properties in AP, and Telangana. Of course, the infinity pool takes the cake, but the entire hotel is so regally designed that you won't stop gawking. The rooms are bright and peppy with decor accents like blue lampshades, wall paintings, and they all offer the city view. With natural light rushing in, this makes for a cheerful stay with your fam.

Don't make dining plans outside and their in-house restaurants are legit lit! Wugan is their Chinese restaurant with the beautiful ambience and Food Exchange is where you can get multi-cuisine food. Want to grab drinks? Gourmet Bar is where you can be a serial chiller. Sounds like a plan? Pack your bags and get here for a luxurious staycation.