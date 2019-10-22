Now Enjoy The Canadian Healthy Treat In Your City At Jubliee Hills

Canadian brand in Hyderabad to serve healthy food. Pita pit is at two locations in hyd, the Jubliee hills one is right next to club rogue on road no. 36. The place though is small but is vibrant enough. Apsara icecream is part of the pita pit. The place is quite cosy and instagrammable. With cute corners and walls printed with quotes. They have a few plants hanging on the ceiling which gives a very good look to the place. The counter is attached to the grill section, where the wraps are made. Was greeted by Surya and Ganitha, both were very humble and provided a very good service. The most recommended thing here is Cold Coffee, it is value for money. The coffee flavour was so nicely balanced with sweetness. It was creamy and smooth, just like a hand-churned cold coffee. Definitely should be tried out. Mushroom soup with chicken chunks was lip-smacking. The chicken used for the soup was roasted, thus adding to the smoky flavour to the soup. Pita chips with hummus are the best combo. loved the pita chips here, Not only is it more of a healthy snacking, but also a tastier one. If you like a little spice, you can have it with Salsa. Best pita wraps to try are Shawarma chicken and BBQ chicken. You can also create your salad or wraps. Among the salads would highly recommend the roasted chicken salad. It was yummy and stomach filling. Lastly had the Nutella pita. Which has Nutella spread and Banana in it, tosses for 45 seconds, Loved it too. For healthier and tasty options, highly recommended this place. Happy eating 👍🏻😁