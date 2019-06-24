Enjoy These Big Tornado Shakes Just At ₹99 At This Ice- Cream Parlour

Dessert Parlours

Huber & Holly

Banjara Hills, Hyderabad
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Park View Enclave, Ground Floor, Opp. KBR Park, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad

What Makes It Awesome?

Many of you must have visited and tried out Huber & Holly's delicious ice creams or savoury items You should visit their Banjara Hills or Himayatnagar's outlet now, coz they have come up with 7 super amazing drinks at just ₹99 Yes, you heard it right! We tried 7 different Tornado Shakes & all of them tasted too good. Even the quantity that we got was much beyond expectation. Featuring: Berry Go Round, Pista Ba-Damn, The Hazeltella, Strawberry Shake, All Fudged Up, Oreo Kit-Kat and Lit Cold Coffee The ambience is very decent and chilled out. Great place to hang out with your friends.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Bae, Kids

