A Chunk Of Goa In The Heart Of Hyderabad’s Cyber City!

Whenever you feel like this is it you need a break - the first place that comes to mind is Goa. That is exactly what the owner of 84 Anjuna Shack missed. He yearned to hang out and chill with his friends in the quaint shacks of Goa. That is when he decided to quit his investment banking job and start this place. I was invited here to try out their Festive Menu that is available till December. I started off with the Potage St. Germain Soup was a healthy soul-satisfying soup prepared with green peas and fresh cream. The refreshing Cumin Mojito was blended with Sprite, Mint Lime Syrup, Cumin and Ice. The Tawa Prawns were mixed in a spicy masala whose spicy quotient was on the high side. The hot and sizzling Chicken Buffalo wings were served with finger-licking creamy cheese. The signature Goan Pomfret Tawa Fry was prepared with homemade Rechaedo Masala. The Quattro Formaggi Pizza was a 4 cheese pizza prepared with Mozzarella, parmesan, processed and Yellow Cheddar. The Pork Vindaloo had pork chunks cooked in Goan Kashmiri Chilli paste with local vinegar. The Chicken Xacuti had Chicken chunks cooked in roasted Goan Xacuti masala with grated coconut. For desserts, I had the Stoned to Death. The Bebinca and Brownie were served with Choco sauce, Kit Kat with ice-cream. Bebinca is an Indo-Portuguese traditional pudding that was served with Vanilla ice cream and chocolate sauce.