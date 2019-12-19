Get Home Style Cooked Indian Food With A Tap Of Your Finger From This Cloud Kitchen

Cloud kitchen serving homely food. MasterKitchen .co, is a well-deserved place to order food when you are craving for the Indian home made food. And one day or the other we all feel like eating "ghar ke jaisa khana". Thus, this is the place to go ahead with an order. I received Dal Makhni with 3 phulkas, Butter Chicken with 2 Parathas, and Rajma Chawal. The food arrived a little late but it was packed really nicely and it was warm. All the curries were separately packed and additional onions and lemon packet, tissues, spoons were also provided. Coming to food, I really liked the Dal Makhni, perfectly cooked, great flavour and texture intact. Butter chicken was decent, won't say loved it but it was Okaish. It can be improved a little with respect to taste. Parathas were great. Went well with the chicken. Lastly, the Rajma Chawal, loved it. The rice was not plain but fried with jeera, which gave it a good go with the rajma. Overall, this kitchen needs to be appreciated and make well renowned among the people having a good taste pallet. Most recommended!!