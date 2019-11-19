Now Witness Goan Culture With Food & Ambience At 84 Anjuna Shack

Goa is rich with European Culture, so is their food. But Hyderabad is lucky to have a place serving the authentic Goan food in the city. Yes, 84 Anjuna shack does that. Inspired by the shack cum restaurant culture of Goa, this place is built with the handicrafts of various artists across many states. The ambience is quite creative and vibrant, totally giving a Goan shack feels. The place has outdoor as well as indoor seating. The outdoor can accommodate around 10 people and the indoors can accommodate another 10-15. They have a flea market stall inside to shop while eating. The walls have beautiful Graffiti, framed photos, and art sketches of various artists on Sale. The staff is also quite humble and polite. Coming to food, Started with their new festive menu which is for two months November and December. Cumin Mojito, a refreshing cool mocktail, served in a fancy jar bottle and non-plastic straw. Loved the taste and flavour of it. Secondly had the Potage St. German Soup, which is 5 🌟, Made with green peas and fresh cream, it is a healthy soul-satisfying soup. For starters had some Prawns and buffalo wings, Loved both of these, prawns gave a different spicy aftertaste. And the buffalo wings were loaded with BBQ sauce. The star dish was the Tawa Fry Pomfret. If you are at 84 Anjuna shack, then dish can't be missed out. So well fried, marinated, and presented. This dish stole my heart. Also had a pizza called Quatro Formaggi Pizza, A four cheese pizza with yellow cheddar as a topping. This was decent, but can be improved with the base. For the main course had the chicken Nizami, pork Curry and Jeera rice. The chicken curry can be improved a little but the pork Curry was amazing. For dessert had the authentic Goan dessert called bebinca and sizzling Brownie. The desserts were amazing. Overall this place is a go-to for a great escape from the hustle and the busy world out there into peace and calm arena and enjoys the flavourful food and great ambience. Highly recommended 👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻 Happy Eating 🙂