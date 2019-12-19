From A Lit Cafe To Lovely Rooms: Plan An Awesome Staycation At This Place In Gachibowli

Looking for a place to crash with your gang right in the most booming part of the city? Check out Oakwood Kapil overlooking the Financial District in Gachibowli. We're digging the spacious rooms, minimalistic interiors and wooden furniture of these serviced apartments. To make sure you have a comfortable stay, you can take advantage of all the amenities they have to offer such as an indoor swimming pool (to dive in and blow the steam off), fitness centre, and airport and city transfers, amongst many others. Always looking for a pick-me-up? Check out their coffee shop called Cafe 115. Their cold coffee is a hit among caffeine lovers. And while you're at it, you can also munch on some of their baked goodies.

Depending on how many people you're tagging along, you can choose your abode for the trip out of the six rooms they have to offer. They've got a Studio Superior, Studio Deluxe, and one-bedroom apartments will all the modern amenities and a stocked up kitchen. Some rooms also have a private balcony, so if you like to chill out at nights, pick that. If you've got some quick work catch up to do, you can easily access public transport for all the travelling and check out touristy spots too.