Oasis Of Desserts!

Dessert Parlours

Frozen Desert

Hi Tech City, Hyderabad
4.3
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Silpa Layout, Plot 78-A, Mindspace Road, Hitech City, Hyderabad

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Step in here with Barefoot, to experience nostalgia. Remember playing with sand barefoot?? Miss that in your busy life?? Then visit Frozen Desert already! This dessert-themed restaurant in Gachibowli have sand art and the ambience gives you a new vibe, the white sand touching our barefoot and yes footwear is not allowed inside. Order for their strawberry cheesecake and creamy waffles and hola heaven is on earth. Don't miss their macaroons and tarts as well. They have limited options yet all of them are a blessing for sweet-tooth.

What Could Be Better?

A bit pricey

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Bae, Kids, Family

