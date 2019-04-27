Satisfy Your Late Night Churro Cravings Only At This Place

Satisfy those late night churro cravings at this gorgeous place! The Bombay Churros is open till the wee hours on the weekend and till around 2 am on weekdays, this place has to be on your list for those sweet cravings at this gorgeous Instagram worthy place! The churros here are simply amazing and you cannot miss it! The hint of cinnamon and the generous toppings make it all the more sumptuous! Go go go! Get yourself some churros!