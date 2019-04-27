Satisfy Your Late Night Churro Cravings Only At This Place

Fast Food Restaurants

The Bombay Churros

Madhapur, Hyderabad
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Plot 10/4, Sri Sai Nagar Colony, Pillar 39, Hitech City Road, Madhapur, Hyderabad

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Satisfy those late night churro cravings at this gorgeous place! The Bombay Churros is open till the wee hours on the weekend and till around 2 am on weekdays, this place has to be on your list for those sweet cravings at this gorgeous Instagram worthy place! The churros here are simply amazing and you cannot miss it! The hint of cinnamon and the generous toppings make it all the more sumptuous! Go go go! Get yourself some churros!

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Family, Bae, Big Group, Kids

