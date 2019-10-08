Raj Kachori To Dahi Puri: There Is No Way You Are Missing This Food Truck In Begumpet

Food Trucks

Ohri's Chowpatti

Begumpet, Hyderabad
White House, Ground Floor, G-19 & 24, Kundan Bagh, Begumpet, Hyderabad

What Makes It Awesome

We're ditching Ohri's Chowpatty on Road No. 12, Banjara Hills for a food truck inside White House in Begumpet. Ohri's has opened up a food truck which also goes by the name Chowpatty, and all the dishes on the menu are priced at INR 49 only. Yup, we're not kidding. This colourful food truck is parked right outside De Thali, and we were surprised to find such delicious food at pocket-friendly prices. Super hygienic too! We went for Dahi Puri, Chole Bhature, Vada Pav, Raj Kachori, and Pav Bhaji. A fix mix of sweet and hot, Dahi Puri made way for Vada Pav, which was served with mint chutney. A perfect evening snack. For those of you looking for something more filling, there's always Raj Kachori (so good we couldn't stop with one) and Pav Bhaji. Dabbed in pure desi ghee, Chole Bhature was the last to arrive. We loved how tender the bhature were but we couldn't taste chole as much because ghee overpowered the taste. Can't do without your evening chai? Go here and grab a chai and Osmania biscuits.

