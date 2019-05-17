Eatmor Ohri's Is A Must Visit For Some Amazing Chole Bhatures!

Eatmor Ohri's is the oldest place I have been visiting ever since I was a kid. The place serves the best Chole Bhature and their Ice creams are amazing. They have alot of options for ice cream too. The place has a good ambience and their Chole Bhature is one big size of puri. Coming to the ice cream they have Titanic Ice Cream which is their Signature Ice cream and Bull’s eye is the best!