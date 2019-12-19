Ohri’s Launches Uppu - A Tribute To The Magical Ingredient!

Uppu, that translates to Salt in Telugu is a tribute to the magical ingredient that people have worshipped for centuries. The ambience is intricately done and the place stands on the pillars that have elaborate cravings, recreating the setup of a Temple. There is an unexpected strong aura that transports you to a different world that is surreal and mind-blowing. We sampled Mokka Jonna Garelu, Perupu Vada and Paneer Varuval for starters. The first two were Vada’s (lentil fritters), a traditional starter cooked with corn, coriander, green chilli, onions and shallow fried. The Paneer was mildly spiced, earthy with a hint of black pepper. The soft entered and crisp at the edge Appam went very well with Malabar Paccha Kari Stew – a coconut milk-based broth with lots of curry leaves and veggies. Malabar Paratha, hands down, was the best I have had in recent times. Buttery, crispy, gooey, unhealthy but devoured every bit of it with Battani Masala – Karnataka style preparation with red chillies, onion and tomato. Filter Coffee Mousse with Ganache was outstanding, balanced flavours, refreshing and soothing. The after-taste of strong coffee mousse was cut by the gooey ganache. Elaneer Cheese Cake with Peach Phirnee was a myriad of flavours. An amalgamation of South, West and North. The subtlety of Cheese Cake blended extremely well with the heavily flavoured Phirnee. Would highly recommend people to drop by Ohri's uppu!