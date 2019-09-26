Stunning Ambience, Classical Music & Delish Food, Uppu Has It All!

Ohris is a legacy in the Hyderabad food industry and even after many multi-cuisine restaurants they lacked a South Indian restaurant. But with "Uppu", ohris have added this feather to its hat. "UPPU" means salt in many South Indian languages which states food from 5 southern states Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra, and Kerala. Like other ohris properties, a lot has been done in terms of ambiance. The theme is black, with large elephant mannequin, ancient design pillars, classical live music, etc. One more notable change is the drinks menu. The mixologist here will dish out one of the finest cocktails and mocktails with a modern twist and presentation. Coming to food as the menu is a mix of cuisines from 5 states one gets a lot of favourites to pick from. In starters Alasandulu Vada - spicy and crunchy eye bean fritters platted along with sparkling spinach and deep-fried coriander leaves & koon Oolithiyathu button mushroom with black pepper, onions and Curry leaves. How can I miss appam when dining at a south Indian restaurant. Malabar pacha kin stew and appam didn't disappoint a bit. Challa Charu: sour curd blended with exotic spices. Gummadikaya bellam pulusu: a red pumpkin curry which is a must in every Andhra wedding was delicious combined with rice. While the starters and mains were kept authentic, the desserts were given a twist. Tiramisu served with moti choor ka ladoo, filter coffee with ganache peach phirni were the perfect end to a hearty meal.