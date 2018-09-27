Chargrilled Fish, Cheese Platter & Tiramisu: The New Weekend Menu At This Bistro Is Lit

Overlooking the Durgam Cheruvu (The Secret Lake), a meal at Olive Bistro will fill you with great views. We were here to check out the all-new weekend lunch menu and were quite thrilled when we spotted our favourites like Aglio Olio Spaghetti, a wide range of omelettes, classic pizzas, and desserts. Without quite demolishing the brunch favourites, of course. We started our meal with a Mezze Platter that arrived with fresh hummus and salsa, cheese balls, falafel, and more accompaniments that can be easily shared between three. For the mains, we asked for the pizza (Want two types in one? Just ask for it) and Chargrilled Fish with Mustard Beurre Blanc and walked right into a food coma. Although there were tarts, dark chocolate fondant, and blueberry pannacotta on offer, we decided to play safe and settled for the classic tiramisu. So yummy in our tummy!



The prices are slightly lower than the regular menu, and may we say the damages per person (including a drink) would be less than INR 1,000?