OMG! This Mall Has A Little Flea Market Scene Going On In Its Ground Floor

GVK One Mall

GVK One Mall, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad
4.4

Road 1, Balapur Basthi, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad

What Makes It Awesome?

I was shopping at GVK One Mall and was surprised to find a handful of shops set up in a flea market sort-of scene. Several stores and artisans have put up their stalls, and I found beautiful and kitschy jewellery, jhumkas, and neckpieces. Kalamkari, ikat, and floral-printed kurtas are available, and if you like thorough embroidered and printed dupattas, you've got to check this out. A few stores have some dress materials and finger rings too. The oxidised metal jewellery and bright hand-painted earrings are offbeat. So, if you just bought yourself a nice lehenga or a plain kurta and looking for some accessories that don't weigh heavy on your pocket, this is it.

I am not sure how great the quality is.

