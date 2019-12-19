OMG! This Mall Has A Little Flea Market Scene Going On In Its Ground Floor

I was shopping at GVK One Mall and was surprised to find a handful of shops set up in a flea market sort-of scene. Several stores and artisans have put up their stalls, and I found beautiful and kitschy jewellery, jhumkas, and neckpieces. Kalamkari, ikat, and floral-printed kurtas are available, and if you like thorough embroidered and printed dupattas, you've got to check this out. A few stores have some dress materials and finger rings too. The oxidised metal jewellery and bright hand-painted earrings are offbeat. So, if you just bought yourself a nice lehenga or a plain kurta and looking for some accessories that don't weigh heavy on your pocket, this is it.