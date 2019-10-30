The Best Arabian Version Of Nalli Gosht In Gachibowli, Drop By Now!

Casual Dining

Arabian Corner

Gachibowli, Hyderabad
4.1
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Ganapathi Gold Complex, 5th Floor, 2-48/3 & 5, Gachibowli, Hyderabad

Saluna Maghrabi. I'm literally salivating for this dish right now. Arabian Corner serves these Giant Nallis (Bone Marrows) with a delightful sour and flavourful gravy which would first shock your tastebuds and then you can't stop eating them The meat is perfectly cooked, leaving behind the tender bone marrow slip into your mouth when you suck it from the bones Do have this at Arabian Corner, Gachibowli.

Under ₹500

Big Group, Bae, Family.

