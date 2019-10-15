Enjoy All Day Breakfast Menu At This Cute Little Cafe In Town!

Ironhill Cafe opened up around 2 months back in Madhapur. Quite a change from their old Jubilee outlet, this place is quite spacious. They have beautiful outside seating in a picturesque setting as well as inside seating. The Caramel Frappe was delicious with the perfect consistency. The balance of caramel and coffee in the drink was also in the perfect quantity. The Cafe Hazelnut is perfect for those who love their light roast coffee. The Earth Wind and Fire Waffle was served with a small portion of whipped cream and maple syrup. This apple was topped with slices of apple and almonds and then dusted with sugar powder. The American breakfast consists of 2 pieces of lightly toasted bread, sunny side up of 3 eggs, 2 hash browns 1 sausage and roasted tomato. They also have the option of converting the same to the Indies variant where they serve the Indies Favorite Omelette which is an omelette stuffed with chicken keema. This is served along with 2 pieces of toasted bread, 2 hash browns, and roasted tomato. The Cafe Mocha is perfect for those preferring expresso but with a sweet tooth. This was created with chocolate syrup and chocolate flavouring. The Banoffee Pancake was stacked with layers of banana and caramel sauce and tasted delicious. The Cafe also has a wide range of French toast. I tried out the Star Child which had a thin layer of peanut butter in between the toast and this was amazing! The Chocolate Lovely Pancake is meant for those who love chocolate. It is also served with an additional portion of chocolate sauce along with the regular maple syrup. The Chicken Pasta with white sauce was thick and cheesy that made the dish more flavourful. If you love Nutella then the Hola Nutella pancake is what you should try out! This is served with Nutella and garnished with almonds and powdered sugar.