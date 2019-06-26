One Of The Best Italian Outlets With A Great Ambience!

You’ll never get bored with the menu (which almost looks like art on a plate) or their drinks and with a greek ambience like that, I would be there any day! 🔸Red Velvet Crusted Chicken with Quinoa Tabbouleh better than any red velvet cake or fried chicken - you have the best of both worlds. 💁🏻‍♀️ 🔸Sucker for their signature cocktails; Ivy Gimlet & Sangria.🍷 🔸How can you go all Italian without a Tiramisu and this one is one of the best ones I had in my life. 🤤 🔸Oh, of course, the ambience!! Olive Bistro is my “Go-to place”- be it for a brunch with friends or a date! A feel good place!💜 Ps: The above items are from their autumn menu!