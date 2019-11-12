Hungry Much? Don't Miss Out On Korean Pot Rice At This Outlet In Jubilee Hills!

TOT has impressed me with its super amazing and delicious food. Not only this Night Club has LIT dishes, but their Mocktails and Cocktails are also equally impressive. The best part, the crazy DJ and music would force your feet to tap and take out the party animal within you * Korean Pot Rice: Korean flavoured Rice served with Spicy Coriander Gravy (Veg/Chicken of your choice). This is clearly one of the best Korean Pot Rice that I tried out recently. Supersubtle, lots of egg chunks mixed with rice, tangy and spicy chicken gravy with lots of exotic veggies. What else you want on a weekday evening?