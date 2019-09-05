One Of The Best Places For Desserts In Jubilee Hills!

Cafes

Concu Cucina

Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad
Plot 738, Road 37, CBI Colony, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

My topmost favourite dessert place has to be Concu. The desserts are mouth-watering. We went there for the desserts primarily but the place has interesting food options too. We had lemon cheesecake: nutty layer with biscuit and a crunchy top. This was just the right kind of cheesecake I ever had. Chocolate imperial: chocolate hazelnut in between two cocoa biscuits and topped off with caramelized walnuts. Perfect for cocoa or chocolate lovers. It's priced at 150/-. Followed by parmesan chicken pasta with cream cheese which was tasty, and heavy. And we ordered Popeye's pick which is spinach, sweet corn, peas in pesto sauce stuffed in between soft bread roll. There are so many desserts to choose from which calls you for another visit. Every piece of dessert is so delicious. The ambience is so pretty and attractive. With indoor and outdoor seating arrangements. Everything is reasonably priced and worth whatever I had. But they have self-service. Thus the perfect place to have desserts in hyd town. Rating:5:5🤩

What Could Be Better?

A little late to serve, if it's crowded.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids

