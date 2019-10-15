Biryani Lovers? Hotel Shadab Surely Never Disappoint!

Worlds no 1 biryani has to be in Hyderabad at Shadab Hotel. The taste of biryani is authentic and has never changed in years. Located in the crowded streets of Charminar’s Ghansi Bazaar, Hotel Shadab doesn’t look much pretty from the outside. But by the old charm, you’ll be rewarded with the kind of delectable biryani. It’s served in a copper pot along with curry and curd. Shadab is one of the few places in the city where the Chicken biryani is as good as like the Mutton biryani. Do try their Chicken 65 with roti. You will be surely amazed by the taste of biryani and cherish all time! You can try their other options as well. You will never disappointed. Reasonably priced.