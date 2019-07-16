If you're in Secunderabad and looking for a place for the best happening non-veg food then Captain Cook is an ideal place. The place serves the best kabab platter with a mixture of all chicken kababs, the main course and curries taste amazing and service is extraordinary. The Irani chai here is a must try. The prices are economical and the taste is outstanding.
One Place For The Most Amazing Kababs And Birayni In Secunderabad
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 850
- Delivery Available
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
Little on seafood
How Much Did It Cost?
₹500 - ₹1,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids
