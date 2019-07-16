One Place For The Most Amazing Kababs And Birayni In Secunderabad

Casual Dining

Captain Cook

Hyderabad, Telangana
3.7
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

1-7-153/2, Beside SR Convention, Zamistanpur, Hyderabad

What Makes It Awesome?

If you're in Secunderabad and looking for a place for the best happening non-veg food then Captain Cook is an ideal place. The place serves the best kabab platter with a mixture of all chicken kababs, the main course and curries taste amazing and service is extraordinary. The Irani chai here is a must try. The prices are economical and the taste is outstanding.

What Could Be Better?

Little on seafood

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids

