Apart from Spice being an important part of Andhra Cuisine, the technique involved also plays an important role in preparing authentic Andhra food. Be it perfectly cooked curry of Natu Kodi (Country Chicken) or paper-thin Wafers used in Pootharekulu dessert. In this post, I’m gonna shower some light on a beautifully cooked bowl of rice called Ulavacharu Veg Pulao, served by @akshyapatra_. Ulavacharu translates to a brown soup made from Horse-Gram. The veggies and rice cooked in the soup, perfectly delivering its taste in every bite. Serving an Authentic Andhra Menu at reasonable prices, this place is a fix for your Andhra food Cravings
Akshya Patra: One Stop To Fix Your Ultimate Andhra Food Cravings
Casual Dining
- Room Rent: ₹ 800
- Delivery Available
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
Serving the best Andhra Food I’ve ever had, they do need to market and maintain the standards. If they do so, they’ll definitely go a long way.
How Much Did It Cost?
Under ₹500
Best To Go With
Family, Bae, Big Group, Kids
Casual Dining
- Room Rent: ₹ 800
- Delivery Available
Comments (0)