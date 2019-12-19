Shopping is like breathing — essential. And if you want to shop where most of the millennials do, follow us to ONLY in Jubilee Hills. Here's what we've looted!
We've Checked Out ONLY In Jubilee Hills Only To Go Nuts! Check Out Our Loot
Great For
Shopping is like breathing — essential. And if you want to shop where most of the millennials do, follow us to ONLY in Jubilee Hills. Here's what we've looted!
Lace Top - INR 1,800
This maroon off-shoulder lace top will make heads turn. It’s elegant yet modern and if you accessorise right, this is the perfect outfit for a night out.
Bela Life Cropped Top - INR 1,800
Crop tops are essentials in every millennial’s wardrobe. This chic, brown crop top can be worn casually with a pair of denim shorts or styled with a flowy, textured skirt.
Hazelnut Cropped Sweater - INR 1,700
You can never have too many sweaters! The simple, cropped sweater with captions on the sleeves is perfect to battle the rain or cold.
Olive Singlet - INR 1,500
Olive is not everybody’s colour, but if you think you can pull it off, we recommend you head over to ONLY and purchase it ASAP. It’s simple, elegant, and timeless.
Blush Cropped Sweater - INR 1,700
We cannot get enough of cropped sweaters and this one with a quirky caption by ONLY, in collaboration with Ananya Panday is a perfect addition to your monsoon wardrobe.
Comments (0)