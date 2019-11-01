Open Air, Live Music & Delicious Food, This Bar & Kitchen In Jubilee Hills Is Where You Need To Go!

Mud Brick: Jubliee hills have got all the required, restaurants, pubs, clubs, etc. One of the jewels of Jubliee hills is Mudbrick. In the vicinity of the Carpe diem club, this place has a bar and kitchen. Open roof, live music and a huge phoenix on the wall. This place has it all, from polite and humble staff to lip-smacking food. The Mudbrick kitchen and bar is divided into four sections. One is right next to the Pheonix and the band stage, next to it is the live earth oven kitchen where pizzas are made. The second section is enclosed with 5-6 tables inside and beautiful Graffiti on the wall with some dream catchers. There are two rooftop sections, one on the left is dedicated to romantic candlelight dinners and one on the right has huge lounging space. The area is well-knit for all kinds of occasions. Coming to food and drinks, started with a couple of mocktails and cocktails. I don't wanna be specific with the name of the drinks because everything on the menu is superb. You can order and try it for yourself. But among the cocktails, I personally love the Pinacolada and chilli guava. Started with some prawns Tom Yum soup, it was decent, could have been a little better. Mudbrick usually has the soup of the day options, which changes every other day. The highly recommended starters here are the Burmese parcel and Bharwan Kumbh. These two are the most delish and should be tried. Also tried peri peri prawns, jalapeno poppers, thai basil chilly paneer. One more a must-try starter is Afghani Murg tikka, the blend of spices and the smoky flavour to the kebab is just scrumptious. Tangdi kebabs are also decent. Lamb chops are also served here. The spices and marination part of the chops were perfect except for the meat, was a little chewy, could have been cooked more. AOP chicken is one of the specialities here, highly recommended. I also tried the Mexican brick wood oven pizza. For the Main course had the chicken tikka biryani. To my surprise, it was one of the best Biryanis I have had. In desserts had the chocolate brownie with vanilla icecream. Overall the food and service of this place are on point.The ambience and vibe give you a good time here.