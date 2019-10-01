This Amazing Villa Turned Into Cafe Has Wide Range Of Options For Vegans

Orka Cafe: An amazing villa turned into a cafe. With stunning interiors and large sitting capacity, this place has to be one of the best of its kind. If you wanna learn pottery, just come here at work and attend the classes they provide for it. Located in one of the posh areas of Hyderabad, this is an absolute gem. With lush green trees and plants surrounding the outer sitting area, you can feel the positive vibes amidst nature. Their menu is very vast. Starting from coffees to the amazing breakfast and some healthy salads and the main course. Every ingredient they use is organic and at its pure form. Went there a few days back with a bunch of friends to enjoy our brunch. Tried many of their signatures and I was hell impressed! Here’s the review. Starting with some Herbal teas and Coffees! 1. Rose oolong: Brewed from semi matured and fermented oolong tea leaves with real rose buds and petals. Was quite refreshing and something different. 2. Tangy and tarty hibiscus: A grade tea, with floral flavour. Giving it a naturally sweet and aromatic brew. 3. Matcha Detox: Pure antioxidants derived from matcha and activated charcoal. 4. Iced brewed caffe latte! 5. Classic cappuccino! From the breakfast menu, 1. Salute Napoleon: Scrambled eggs, crispy whole wheat danish with orange marmalade, cheese slice, baked beans with ragu sauce! 2. Johnny English: Baked beans, eggs, sweet potato fries, chicken sausages, sautéed mushrooms, bread toast and homemade jam From the Dessert section, 1. Oat cocoa waffle: Nutritious oat waffles, maple syrup and strawberry coulis. Healthiest waffles you can get. 2. Superfood pancakes: Ragi flour pancakes with seasonal fruit toppings and superfood syrup. This place is perfect for the people who are into fitness and wants to lead a healthy lifestyle. You even have Vegan dishes for the vegan people. Just the ideal place for a great get together.