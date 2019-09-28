Organic Fruits, Veggies & Groceries: Check Out These Organic Stores

We're pretty sure you must have seen these stores in multiple areas of the city, but in case you haven't, this is one of most popular organic stores. Cereals, dals, millets, spices, and all other regular kitchen items — 24 Mantra Organic Stores stocks up everything organic including fruits and veggies. Their seed to store philosophy is what makes this store more awesome and because all their products are ethically sourced from farmers in their freshest stage, you don't have to worry about the items being adulterated. We especially love their spreads like mixed fruit, mango, and creamy peanut butter, so do try them out.