Post Work Meals? Drop By Hay For Good Comfort Food

Hay situated at Begumpet right beside the flyover with a mesmerizing view. The blue walls welcome you with good lighting and music. A lively place perfect for spending quality time. The pastel pink and blue interior is so eye-catchy. The menu ranges from Indian, Italian, Mexican, Lebanese, Seafood to Tibetan food. We ordered, -Chicken Nachos Avalanche: With chicken add on. -Penne Alfredo: With add on. -Lasagne: Which was veg Lasagne layered with zucchini and other veggies. -The Pasta had a good taste and nachos were something different with a twist. Lasagne was a disappointment for me though. But overall the experience was good. Do try their mocktails. Watermelon cooler is the best. Overall rating:3.5/5💜