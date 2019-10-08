In the Frame: Kebabs at Biryani Ghar ♥️ Not just the Curries, Biryanis and Desserts, but this place has got Good kebabs too. My 2 favourites are Lahsuni Murg Tikka and Murg Malai Kebab. That lahsuni tikka was out of the world, Perfect marinating and Lots of garlic added as you can see in the pic, Not spicy at all, medium spice! Murg Malai was creamy and Juicy. Both the Kebabs were mouth-watering and outstanding, Well cooked! Location: Biryani Ghar, Madhapur. Ratings: 🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟 / 🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟 Price: 249/- Both Kebabs!
Kebabs At Biryani Ghar Is To Die For!
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹500 - ₹1,000
Best To Go With?
Family
