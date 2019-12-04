Sunday Brunch At Fusion 9 Is Worth Every Penny!

Here comes a place I visited for my Sunday brunch Fusion9 in Inorbit Mall and I must tell you it was packed up with lots of people finally we figure out a table for us and ended up having brunch with a blissful view of Durgam cheruvu, greenery and sky for which we crave all for. Menu:- its all about Sunday brunch where we gonna get lots of healthy n junky food which gonna blast our tummy a lot . Salads were exceptional at this place with the unique mixing of veg and non-veg quite impressed with both the salads definitely and highly recommend them. 5 stars Here comes a main-course biryani with mutton gravy was best I did not have a piece of mutton was lovingly enjoying the gravy which was craving for with the spinach added in it As we all know brunches and buffets always excite us and looking them we fill our half of the tummy so I could not eat much 😂 There was also a dosa section:- you gonna get uttapa, masala dosa and all Desert:- looked so good but among all of them I loved the coffee desert which is too good as am not at all a coffee person but I thoroughly enjoyed it