Chill Your With Your Squad Over Amazing Food & Drinks

We are in a gang of 4, and badly wanted to visit some newly opened cafe, so here we found this Fast Forward Bar, located in PVR icon Madhapur. We ordered Chilli baby corn & it was scrumptious. Fast forward have some seafood on their menu as well, so we had prawn from sea menu, it was delicious. And in the main course was Butternan, Murgh Makhanwala, Jeera rice with Dhabe wali dal. Daal was so tasty & delicious. Service was good. Ambience 4/5 Overall 4.5/5.