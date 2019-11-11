Have You Tried Raan Biryani Yet? Drop By Biryani Ghar!

Raan biryani at Biryani Ghar is a brilliant dish that has 2 huge tender lamb legs marinated for more than 24 hours and has flavourful long basmati rice. The whole plate is a great deal and good enough for 4-6 people. It’s awesome to have it served across a huge plate and the sight is soo mighty. The flavors will really kick your nostrils and do note that they don’t add any colours to it, thereby keeping it real!