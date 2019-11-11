Raan biryani at Biryani Ghar is a brilliant dish that has 2 huge tender lamb legs marinated for more than 24 hours and has flavourful long basmati rice. The whole plate is a great deal and good enough for 4-6 people. It’s awesome to have it served across a huge plate and the sight is soo mighty. The flavors will really kick your nostrils and do note that they don’t add any colours to it, thereby keeping it real!
Have You Tried Raan Biryani Yet? Drop By Biryani Ghar!
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Best To Go With?
Big Group, Family
