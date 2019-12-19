Love All Things Art But Broke? Own A Piece Of Art For As Low As INR 250

Buying art can be intimidating, considering how expensive it can get. If you're an art lover and love collecting some, Palette Hues — a Hyderabad based artist's collection is a great place, to begin with. With pretty Indian motifs combined with a ton of texture, these products will light up your space. This city-based artist is giving us home decor goals and how! Sravani from Palette Hues creates abstract art with a lot of texture that she creates using knives, sponges, and wedges. What stands out in her art is her use of vibrant, catchy and bright colours that will make any corner of your home shine bright like a diamond. In her collection, we found a lot of art inspired by the traditional ikat and Kalamkari style with an abstract twist.

We even found an ENTIRE PRODUCT LINE of coasters, yearly planners, mini white frames, storage boxes, and shelf decor. Imagine revving up your boring planner with uplifting, original art that inspires you instantly. With a fine mix of quirky, bright hues that are carefully blended with Indian motifs and abstract art, these pieces set you back at INR 250. Depending on your choice of artwork, they go upto INR 3,000.

